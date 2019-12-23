 

PICS | eThekwini Municipality condemns torching of waste truck

An eThekwini Metro waste truck was torched in Umlazi K-Section on Monday. (Supplied, eThekwini Metro)

The eThekwini Metro Municipality has condemned the torching of a waste truck in Umlazi K-Section on Monday, saying "rogue elements" were responsible for the incident.

"The eThekwini Municipality is calling upon law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned and arrest those responsible for setting alight a truck hired by the City to collect refuse in Umlazi," eThekwini spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said.

He said the driver of the truck had been admitted to hospital and that general services had been affected.

"The incident happened today and, as a result it has, to certain extent, hampered the City’s operations."

Mayisela called on residents to speak out against criminal elements.

"The City is calling upon members of the community who may have information to come forward so that these rogue elements are rooted out and made to face the full might of the law."

Attempts to stop insourcing

He said they believed the incident could be related to the City's decision to insource services.

"eThekwini will not be deterred by incidents of this nature in its bid to insource the refuse removal in this part of the city. The municipality apologises to residents for the inconvenience that may be caused by this unlawful conduct."

Mayisela wished the unnamed driver a "speedy recovery", saying that a case of damage to property had been opened.

