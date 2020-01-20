 

PICS | Fire in Cape Town guts 19 houses, displaces 63 people

2020-01-20 21:45

Ntwaagae Seleka

Formal and informal houses destroyed by fire in Masiphumelele

Formal and informal houses destroyed by fire in Masiphumelele

A fire has destroyed 19 formal and informal houses in Myeza Street, Masiphumelele, Cape Town.

Monday morning's blaze displaced 63 people.

City of Cape Town fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said: "In total, there were 12 firefighting appliances and 43 staff members on the scene. The fire was extinguished at 14:51. Several informal and formal structures were destroyed displacing several residents.

"No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is unknown. An assessment is underway to determine the exact number of people displaced."

The South African Social Services Agency (Sassa) has been informed to assist with humanitarian relief, while the Informal Settlement Management will provide residents with starter kits to rebuild their homes.

