 

PICS: Firefighters battle three-hour Strand blaze in sweltering heat

2020-01-14 19:44

Tammy Petersen

No casualties or fatalities were reported following a devastating fire in Nomzamo, Strand on Tuesday. (Supplied, Jermaine Carelse)

No casualties or fatalities were reported following a devastating fire in Nomzamo, Strand on Tuesday. (Supplied, Jermaine Carelse)

Three hours after a blaze engulfed informal structures in Nomzamo, Strand, on Tuesday, firefighters managed to extinguish the flames which destroyed a number of homes.

City of Cape Town fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said firefighters responded to the scene in Solly Town at 12:20.

"While en route the officer in charge saw the plume of black smoke emanating from Sithunzi Street and immediately called upon more resources.

"Firefighters battled not only the blaze but also extreme heat conditions and managed to contain the fire after more than three hours."

A total of 38 firefighters using six fire engines and three water tankers had battled the blaze.

No fatalities or injuries were reported.

Carelse said it would take considerable time to clear the area and an assessment of the damage still had to be done.

