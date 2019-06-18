PICS: Firefighters save two-week-old baby - and then spoil her with clothes, gifts

Bronlyn-Lee Jansen and her mum Chantel are in fine fettle after the recent drama. (City of Cape Town)

As if saving a two-week-old baby was not heroic enough, a group of firefighters in Belhar, Cape Town, followed up their life-saving act with a heart-warming act of kindness last week.

On June 1, firefighters were called on to resuscitate Bronlyn-Lee Jansen.

The baby's mother, Chantel Jansen, had rushed her to the fire station after she had stopped breathing.

The firefighters sprang into action, clearing mucus from her airways and administering oxygen. After several tense minutes, Bronlyn-Lee started crying and regained her natural colour after she had initially turned blue.

"Usually, we don't have good results with babies. We try our utmost and give our utmost support and expertise to the patient, and this time we were lucky to revive this baby. So there's a good ending to this story," said firefighter Alroy Pieterse.

Bronlyn-Lee Jansen was saved by these fire officers. (City of Cape Town)



Pieterse's colleague, Liesl George, then initiated the follow-up visit.

"I just had to see her, alive and kicking, because when they left the station, we never heard from them again, and I just had to see her. I went to their house and then the mom came out and she was all pink and dressed up and she looked so cute," said George.

On June 14, Jansen and her now four-week-old daughter visited the Belhar fire station to thank the staff for their heroics, but little did she know that she was in for a surprise.

Mum Chantel Jansenand baby Bronlyn-Lee Jansenwith the Belhar firefighters. (City of Cape Town)

George had rallied her colleagues and contacts to collect an assortment of baby clothes and products to hand over to their young patient.

"These selfless acts where staff members go above and beyond the call of duty fill me with immense pride, because it embodies the spirit of safety and security, which is to serve and protect our residents. I applaud the actions of the staff members, not only in saving the life of little Bronlyn-Lee, but also the added joy they've brought to her and her family through their kind-heartedness," said the City's mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith.

The group of Belhar firefighters also donated baby clothing and products. (City of Cape Town)