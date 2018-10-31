 

PICS: Firefighting efforts continue in De Vlugt area

2018-10-31 15:56

Christina Pitt

Firefighting crews continued their efforts to extinguish flare-ups throughout the Southern Cape on Wednesday following a blaze that has ravaged the George and Knysna areas.

When News24 arrived in De Vlugt, near Avontuur, mopping up crews were still battling the flames while helicopters doused the fires from above.

In the immediate George area, more teams were attending to periodic flare-ups and continuous smouldering fires that were creating a blanket of smoke over the town.

The blaze that has claimed at least 8 lives this week in the Southern Cape was largely contained on Wednesday.

Ground teams were maintaining the perimeters of critical areas, including the problematic De Vlugt area, the George municipality said.

Motorists warned about falling rocks, trees

Aerial support had also been deployed where necessary.

The municipality advised motorists to be cautious while driving on the Outeniqua Pass as there was the possibility of falling rocks and trees following the fire and gale force winds.

Those who wish to make donations toward firefighting efforts were invited to make deliveries to the George Fire Brigade on Mitchell Street.

The following supplies were requested for the firefighters:

  • Small bottles of water (not 5l);
  • Juices / energy drinks; 
  • Lip balm;
  • Wet wipes;
  • Rehydration products; and
  • Energy bars/ chocolate
 

Firefighters continue to battle the Southern Cape

Firefighters continue to battle the Southern Cape blaze in the De Vlugt area. (Christina Pitt, News24)

 

Firefighters continue to battle the Southern Cape

Firefighters continue to battle the Southern Cape blaze in the De Vlugt area. (Christina Pitt, News24)

 

Firefighters continue to battle the Southern Cape

Firefighters continue to battle the Southern Cape blaze in the De Vlugt area. (Christina Pitt, News24)

Firefighters continue to battle the Southern Cape

Firefighters continue to battle the Southern Cape blaze in the De Vlugt area. (Christina Pitt, News24)

 

Firefighters continue to battle the Southern Cape

Firefighters continue to battle the Southern Cape blaze in the De Vlugt area. (Christina Pitt, News24)

Firefighters continue to battle the Southern Cape

Firefighters continue to battle the Southern Cape blaze in the De Vlugt area. (Christina Pitt, News24)

 
 
