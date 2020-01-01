 

PICS: Five people killed after car collides with petrol tanker on N1 near Polokwane

2020-01-01 11:01
Petrol tanker on fire after it collided with a car on the N1 near Polokwane (Supplied, SAPS)

Petrol tanker on fire after it collided with a car on the N1 near Polokwane (Supplied, SAPS)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Five people have died after a car and a petrol tanker collided along the N1 near Polokwane in Limpopo, police said on Wednesday.

"Four [people] died at the scene and the fifth one later succumbed to injuries in hospital this morning, after midnight," Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said in a statement. All the victims were travelling in the car.

"The driver of the petrol tanker, which caught fire after the collision and partially burned, was taken to hospital. He was alone in the vehicle."

The accident occurred on Tuesday night, just before 20:30.

Mojapelo said it was believed that the car, which was northbound, had veered into the opposite lane and collided with the tanker which was travelling south.

Police will conduct further investigations to establish the exact circumstances of the accident, according to Mojapelo. A case of culpable homicide had been opened.

Police were also still trying to identify those who died, in order to notify their next of kin.

A car and a petrol tanker collided along the N1 ne

(PHOTO SUPPLIED: SAPS)

A car and a petrol tanker collided along the N1 ne

(PHOTO SUPPLIED: SAPS)

A car and a petrol tanker collided along the N1 ne

(PHOTO SUPPLIED: SAPS)

 - Compiled by Mirah Langer


Read more on:    polokwane  |  crashes  |  accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Countdown to 2019 Matric results: Sign up to be notified the moment your results become available

2019-12-31 05:29

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH | Bogus cops hijack truck near Potchefstroom
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Dunoon 06:21 AM
Road name: N7

Cape Town 07:40 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: 3 players ring in New Year's R100K richer! 2019-12-31 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 