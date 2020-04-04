 

PICS | Foster kids receive 'survival kits' from Potchefstroom children's home

2020-04-04 18:03

Nicole McCain

Families housing 230 children from the Abraham Kriel Children's Home in Potchefstroom have received care packages, complied and delivered by the Home.

The "survival packs" were distributed to families in surrounding areas including Klerksdorp, Orkney and Hartebeesfontein, on Friday.

The packages contained fresh vegetables, tinned food, maize meal, cleaning agents, toiletries, warm clothes and blankets. Staff at the home not only sourced the items, but also delivered them to the families.

"It has been a testing time for everyone and with 230 children requiring care, measures have been put in place to ensure all the residents and their families are protected and looked after. One such measure is the provision of survival packs," said the home's Zeldri Nel.

"This amazing initiative will continue to run as long as funds – generated by Abraham Kriel's flagship fundraising project – allow. The annual light festival known as Liggiefees@Potch generates much-needed income and the children's home remains thankful for being able to reach out and take care of their children and their families in unprecedented times like these."

To contribute to the drive, email akkh@iafrica.com.

Staff distributing 'survival kits' to foster children. (Supplied)

