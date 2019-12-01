PICS | Foundation honours bright, brave Uyinene

Speaking at the launch of the Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation in Makhanda this week, Nomangwane Mrwetyana said this was one way they would honour her daughter's legacy and celebrate everything she stood for.

Uyinene was raped and murdered there three months ago. Former post office worker Luyanda Botha pleaded guilty and on November 15 was handed three life sentences.

Rhodes Rugby players carry the Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation banner during the march on Friday 29 November to mark its launch. (Steven Lang, Grocott's Mail)

In Makhanda on Friday, November 29, a 400-strong march through the city centre started and ended at Kingswood College, where Uyinene matriculated last year.

The school's High Performance Centre was the venue for moving and inspiring presentations by friends, high-profile activists and Nomangwane herself.

Uyinene had not chosen to be the poster girl for the fight against gender-based violence (GBV), her family said, but the young woman's strong sense of social justice, fighting spirit and sheer courage had left a legacy that couldn't be ignored.

The launch of the foundation marked, for the family, the point of crossing from mourning "Uyi-Uyi's" death to celebrating her life, said Nomangwane.

Nomangwane started by expressing her heartfelt sympathy for the parents of Limpopo student Precious Ramabulana, who was murdered last weekend.

Professor Pumla Gqola and Malaika Mahlatsi led a hackathon for young people. (Sue Maclennan, Grocott's Mail)

Echoing the earlier words of writer and political commentator Malaika Mahlatsi and addressing the young people in the room, Nomangwane said: "Gender-based violence is the struggle of your time."

The Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation would focus on:

the prevention of gender-based violence

the provision of holistic support services for survivors of GBV

youth leadership development