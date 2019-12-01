PICS | Foundation honours bright, brave Uyinene

United Nations under-secretary-general and executive director of UN Women Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka was unable to attend the launch and her keynote address was screened in the venue.
She called for a co-ordinated multi-stakeholder approach in reducing violence against women – "police, activists, prosecution authorities, the health department and the media".
Mlambo-Ngcuka also spoke about changing the norms and behaviour of men and boys.
"It's never too early to start this work," she said. "Those who are older or more privileged need to be spokespeople and take a stand. In this issue, there cannot be bystanders.
"We must change the nature of society so in the first place, we can prevent these acts of violence.
"Count on us as UN women as a partner," Mlambo-Ngcuka said. "Nothing is more important than to eliminate violence against women and homophobia."
Mlambo-Ngcuka was emphatic about the power of the criminal justice system in preventing GBV.
"Leaders of the institutions whose job it is to prosecute crimes against women – when these institutions work correctly, perpetrators will have something to be afraid of."
Solidarity
Messages of support and solidarity came too from University of Cape Town vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng, Britain's Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, and Springbok rugby player Makazole Mapimpi.
Social Development MEC Siphokazi Mani (right) marches as part of the launch of the Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation on Friday 29 November. (Steven Lang, Grocott's Mail)
Rhodes University vie-cancellor Sizwe Mabizela was among those who earlier marched with the foundation's banner through the city, as did school principals Colleen Vassiliou (Kingswood), Warren Schmidt (Victoria Girls' High School) and Joubert Retief (PJ Olivier).
Social Development MEC Siphokazi Mani, Makana Mayor Mzukisi Mpahlwa and senior councillor Ramie Xonxa participated in the march and the launch.
Award-winning journalist Iman Rappetti led proceedings in the High Performance Centre at Kingswood College. (Sue Maclennan, Grocott's Mail)
The proceedings were led by award-winning journalist Iman Rappetti.
Rhodes deputy vice-chancellor for research and innovation, Dr Peter Clayton, announced a master's scholarship for research to support the foundation, matching the scholarship recently announced by UCT.
"We would be glad if every university in South Africa did something similar," Clayton said.
Former classmates Lubabalo Zote, Lavela Booi and Sino Norman paid tribute to Uyinene.
"She always spoke out against injustice and for equality for all."
Emily Fryer played a saxophone tribute to her friend and former band mate. Music, fashion and dancing were some of the things Uyinene loved, friends and family said.
Iman Rappetti and Nomangwane Mrwetyana embrace. (Steven Lang, Grocott's Mail)
Mother's pain
Family spokesperson and Uyinene’s uncle, Thembelani Mrwetyana, speaking to Grocott's Mail ahead of the launch, emphasised that the foundation was intended to commemorate his niece's life.
"We as a family, are choosing to remember her as a fighter – young, self-confident, colourful… We are not choosing to remember her as the victim of a heinous crime but rather a young lady who stood up for what she believed in."
Nomangwane too spoke of Uyinene's colourful legacy.
"She brought love and positive energy to everyone that she came across… that is the Uyinene we raised and set free to impact lives positively… She was forthright and confident and courageous.
But while the family is moving forward, the pain of losing their child is far from over.
"There is no closure," Thembelani earlier told Grocott's Mail. "Rather, what we are doing is moving from one chapter to the next."
The court case was one chapter and now we are entering a new one of launching the foundation. It's ongoing. There's no closure, We're still grappling with learning to live without her."
During yesterday's launch, Nomangwane said: "We lost our daughter to an act she detested with every thread of her being – that of gender-based violence.
"Uyi-Uyi spoke out passionately about wrongs in society. It is very painful that we lost her to the very same violence that she stood against.
"It is a pain that, as a mother, I would not wish anyone to experience."