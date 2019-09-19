 

PICS | Four men with AK-47s hit Durban jewellery store

2019-09-19 14:19

Kaveel Singh

Police are searching for four men who brazenly robbed a jewellery store in the Phoenix Plaza. (RUSA)

Police are searching for four men who brazenly robbed a jewellery store in the Phoenix Plaza. (RUSA)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Four men wielding AK-47s robbed a jewellery store in the busy Phoenix Plaza Mall, south of central Durban, on Thursday, and escaped following a shootout with police.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the store was robbed around 09:35, when the men broke into premises and fired a shot.

READ | Armed men kill security guard at Randridge Mall, make off with R270 and wedding ring

"They took two bags of jewellery. The police officers responded and there was a shootout. The suspects fled the scene in their getaway vehicle which was later found abandoned in the Inanda area."

A case of robbery had been opened for investigation at Phoenix SAPS.

READ | Another upmarket Cape Town jewellery store robbed by armed gang

Reaction Unit SA head Prem Balram said the men fled in a black Mercedes-Benz which was later recovered in the Bambhayi informal settlement by police.

"Reaction officers and police are currently searching for the heavily armed suspects."

Police are searching for four men who brazenly rob

Police are searching for four men who brazenly rob

Police are searching for four men who brazenly rob

Police are searching for four men who brazenly rob

Police are searching for four men who brazenly robbed a jewellery store in the Phoenix Plaza. (RUSA)

Read more on:    rusa  |  durban ­  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

If Biko was still alive, he would have been one of the best ANC leaders - Magashule

2019-09-19 13:30

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: One lucky Wednesday winner 2019-09-18 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 