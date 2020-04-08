 

PICS | Fourth Soshanguve school burnt down during lockdown

2020-04-08 13:00

Azarrah Karrim

Soshanguve High School has been badly damaged by a fire on the premises on Wednesday, 8 April 2020.

Soshanguve High School has been badly damaged by a fire on the premises on Wednesday, 8 April 2020. (Photo Supplied: Steve Mabona)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Another school was burnt down in Soshanguve in Tshwane on Wednesday morning, making it the fourth school in the area to be destroyed during the nationwide lockdown.

Soshanguve High School has been burned to ruins after the fire destroyed the school's administration block, as well as valuable equipment and furniture, according to Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona.

In the early hours of the morning, a resident alerted the principal of the school that the building was on fire, Mabona said.

READ | Lockdown: 3 Gauteng schools torched

The principal watched on as firefighters battled the blaze and hours later, they managed to extinguish the flames.

"However, the administration block was burnt down, literally the roof caved in and everything burnt to ashes. All valuable equipment and furniture were lost in the fire," Mabona said.

"The value of the loss is still to be determined."

The fire department and police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

Soshanguve High School badly damaged by fire

(Photo Supplied: Steve Mabona)

This is the fourth school that has been torched in Soshanguve during the 21-day lockdown.

READ: Lockdown | 'Selfish in their nature' - Lesufi slams schools for refusing to accommodate homeless

In total, 22 schools in Gauteng have been vandalised since the beginning of the lockdown.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi seemed distressed as he appealed to law enforcement to protect schools.

Soshanguve High School badly damaged by fire

(Photo Supplied: Steve Mabona)

"We really don't know what is happening in Soshanguve. This is to register our plea with the security cluster to protect our schools," Lesufi said.

"We are dismayed to report about yet another school destroyed by fire, worse within a few days, in the same area.

"This is worrisome. It looks like the same modus operandi is used. We are tempted to believe that there is a syndicate operating in the area, the sooner these cowards are arrested the better."

Soshanguve High School badly damaged by fire

(Photo Supplied: Steve Mabona)

Stay up to date and stay healthy. Subscribe to Health24’s Daily Dose newsletter for important updates on the spread of the coronavirus. Register and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab


Read more on:    pretoria  |  education  |  lockdown  |  fires
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ramaphosa puts Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams on special leave, orders her to publicly apologise

25 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Message of hope: Frontline worker tells SA 'everything's gonna be okay'
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 08:57 AM
Road name: M5

Kraaifontein 08:57 AM
Road name: N1

More traffic reports
Two Daily Lotto players win almost R160K in jackpot 2020-04-07 21:47 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 