PICS | The scene where little Tazne van Wyk's body was found

The heartbreaking scene where 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk's body was found in a stormwater pipe near Worcester. (Breyten Cupido, Worcester Standard)

The smell of death was palpable at the scene where the decomposing body of 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk was found, the Worcester Standard reported on Thursday.

Her body was discovered along the N1 just outside Worcester, two weeks after she was kidnapped from her parents' house in Elsies River in Cape Town. The incident has made national headlines and it was hoped that she would be found alive.

Her alleged kidnapper, Moyhdian Pangarker, appeared in court in Cradock on a kidnapping charge earlier this week. His first name has also been spelt Moehydien.

A charge of murder will now be added to the charge sheet when he appears in Cape Town on Friday.

"Further interrogation of the suspect led investigating officers to the body of the child in a stormwater pipe just outside Worcester," police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said on Thursday.

Potelwa added that more charges are expected to be added as investigations continue.

When the Worcester Standard arrived on the scene where Tazne's body was found, the emergency services had already left, but bloodied grass and what appeared to be remains could be seen on the pipe. The scene is about 5m from the N1 highway.

The scene where 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk's body was found near Worcester. (Breyten Cupido, Worcester Standard)

The 54-year-old Pangarker apparently pointed police to her body. He was released on parole a few weeks ago after a 20-year stint in prison.

Tazne allegedly went missing while on her way to a tuck shop close to her parents' home.

Her family is trying to process the news and did not wish to comment at this time.

