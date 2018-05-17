 

PICS: Henri van Breda, girlfriend spotted at airport ahead of judgment

2018-05-17 14:40

Triple murder accused Henri van Breda was seen at Lanseria Airport in Johannesburg on Tuesday before flying to Cape Town along with his girlfriend, Danielle Janse van Rensburg.

According to reports, the couple went to visit his family in Gauteng ahead of the judgment in the case.

News24 previously reported that Van Breda would learn his fate in the Western Cape High Court on Monday, May 21, following a postponement from April 23, for which no reason was given.

The 23-year-old pleaded not guilty to axing his parents and brother to death, seriously injuring his sister Marli, and defeating the ends of justice.

Van Breda has told the court that an intruder, who wore a balaclava and gloves, was responsible for the attack.

He claimed that he got into a fight with the masked intruder, who had an axe and a knife and who managed to flee from their De Zalze Estate home in Stellenbosch. 


Van Breda's sister survived the attack but sustained serious brain injuries and had retrograde amnesia. 

Proceedings involving future care arrangements for Marli and the extension of her current curator's appointment was previously postponed in the Western Cape High Court. 

The matter will be heard on June 11 to allow curator, advocate Louise Buikman SC, to file her report.

In September 2016, Van Breda and his girlfriend were arrested in Table View for the alleged possession of drugs. The charges were, however, withdrawn based on the merits of the case against Van Breda and on the condition that Janse van Rensburg attended compulsory sessions with a psychologist.

In an exclusive interview, Janse van Rensburg previously told YOU magazine  that she believed Van Breda was innocent and vowed to stand by him.

She also referred to him as the love of her life.

