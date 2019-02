Firefighters were called out to Holy Cross RC Primary School in the Cape Town CBD after plumes of smoke were seen emanating from the premises.

City of Cape Town fire services spokesperson Theo Layne said firefighters were called out to the school in Keizersgracht Street on Thursday afternoon.

"There are eight [firefighting] vehicles and 27 firefighters on scene," Layne said.

No injuries have been reported.

The school children have been evacuated.

This is a developing story.