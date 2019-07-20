PICS: Hot air balloon crash-lands in Soshanguve

A hot air balloon crash-landed near the M44 in Soshanguve on Saturday, leaving two people injured.

According to Netcare 911, paramedics reported the hot air balloon came down in the morning in a veld next to a bus depot.

"Paramedics assessed the scene and found two people who had sustained minor injuries," Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said in a statement.

"Once stabilized, the patients were transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment."

Herbst said local authorities were on the scene and had cordoned off the area.

"Circumstances leading up to the incident will be investigated by the relevant authorities."

See pictures of the hot air balloon below: