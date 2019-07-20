 

PICS: Hot air balloon crash-lands in Soshanguve

2019-07-20 19:32

Correspondent

A hot air balloon crashed in Soshanguve leaving two people injured. Pictures: Supplied

A hot air balloon crashed in Soshanguve leaving two people injured. Pictures: Supplied

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A hot air balloon crash-landed near the M44 in Soshanguve on Saturday, leaving two people injured.

According to Netcare 911, paramedics reported the hot air balloon came down in the morning in a veld next to a bus depot.

"Paramedics assessed the scene and found two people who had sustained minor injuries," Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said in a statement.

"Once stabilized, the patients were transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment."

Herbst said local authorities were on the scene and had cordoned off the area.

"Circumstances leading up to the incident will be investigated by the relevant authorities."

See pictures of the hot air balloon below:

hot air balloon

hot air balloon
hot air balloon
Hot air balloon

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    soshanguve  |  hot air balloon crash  |  crash
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Man arrested a year after Piketberg woman's body found under bed

57 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Winner Winner Chicken Dinner 2019-07-19 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 