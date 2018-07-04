 

PICS: Hundreds flock to snowy Cape mountains

Christina Pitt

Roads leading into Ceres were congested with traffic as people from far and wide travelled to marvel at the snow on Matroosberg on Tuesday.

Children rushed to play in the snow after adverse weather conditions blocked the routes normally used to view the mountain the day before.

A few parents and their tots built snowmen, while others, opting for a more action-packed experience, waged snowball fights.


(Christina Pitt, News24)

Azgeri Kapadi and her son Muhammad came prepared with carrots and buttons for their snowman.

"We're from Brisbane, Australia and we've come all the way to see the snow for the first time," said Kapadi.

"It's an amazing experience. It's unreal, it's hard to explain it - it's actually emotional."


(Christina Pitt, News24)

A few enthusiastic snow-dwellers like Karina and Hilda Roos from Potchefstroom built snowmen on their bonnet.

"We drove for two hours just to see the snow, it's amazing," Karina said.

"We named our snowman Booboo."

Holiday-goers like the Gilbert family from Lotus River, Cape Town could not resist the temptation to see the snow.


(Zukile Daniel, News24)

"Our view is just mountains full of snow, so we decided to bring our children here," Eslynn Gilbert said while holding her little boy Matteo.

"Its our first time in the snow, we only used to see it on tv."


(Christina Pitt, News24)

