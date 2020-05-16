PICS | Hunt for 4 inmates who escaped from Kgosi Mampuru Prison in Pretoria

The police have asked the public to be on the lookout for four awaiting-trial detainees who escaped from the Kgosi Mampuru Prison in Pretoria on Saturday morning.



Few details were given on how they made good their escape from one of the most high-security prisons in South Africa, with its layers of cell bars, fencing, high walls and boom gates.

Nevertheless, the police would like anybody who spots the following men to contact their nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Information can also be given via MySAPS app.

They are:

Morris Tyavana - wanted for alleged armed robbery.

Medicine Girenzi - alleged housebreaking and theft.



Amos Chikwange - alleged theft.



Sam Hlungwane - alleged theft.



(Images supplied by SA Police Service)

About 19 000 detainees will be released soon to create more space for distancing in prisons, which have 364 Covid-19 cases across the country, according to the Department of Correctional Services website.



Two inmates and two officials have died.

The following prisoners will not be released:

- Inmates serving life imprisonment for crimes related to gender-based violence and sexual offences, child abuse, murder, attempted sabotage and terrorism.

- Those declared dangerous in line with the Criminal Procedure Act, and those certified mentally ill and detained in line with the Mental Health Care Act.

- Offenders with further charges that have not received bail or could not pay it.

- Inmates who are out on bail pending appeals.

- Those who committed violations under the Domestic Violence Act.

- Those detained for armed robbery or robbery with aggravating circumstances.

- Any other crime linking the above-mentioned crimes, for example, housebreaking with intent to steal or rape.- Any attempt, soliciting, inciting, or conspiracy to commit the above crimes.