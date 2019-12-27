PICS | 'I'm dying!' - Cable theft suspect burnt badly in Germiston

A suspected cable thief sustained severe burn wounds at the Wychwood substation in Germiston on Thursday.

The City of Ekurhuleni tweeted a video of the man in excruciating pain. His clothes are singed into his flesh and he appears badly injured.

The City tweeted: "Paramedics attend to a burnt suspect who was caught fleeing the scene after an attempted cable theft at Wychwood substation. This has led to a power supply interruption affecting customers in the area.

"Technicians on site have identified the extent of the damages at Wychwood substation following the attempted cable theft. The affected areas include Wychwood and parts of Primrose. Estimated restoration time is 02:00 on 27 December."

At one point the injured man screams: "I'm dying!"

As the man is writhing in pain, he is instructed to stand still so that paramedics can cut off his backpack. Still screaming, the man then manages to step into an ambulance unassisted.

"A male patient was identified by police from the substation to the Marathon informal settlement in Primrose at 15:50. He was found at Cemetery Road and was given treatment on the scene before being sent to OR Tambo Memorial Hospital in Boksburg," Ekurhuleni emergency services spokesperson William Ntladi told Times Live on Friday.

Ntladi reportedly said the man had sustained second-degree burn wounds to his entire body.

"He managed to walk away from the substation and all his vital organs were not severely affected by the current," Ntladi told Times Live.

A suspected cable thief suspect sustained severe burns in Germiston on Thursday. (Screenshots)

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler



