27 people have perished in a horrific car accident on the N1 north near Kranskop, Limpopo, on Friday. (Supplied)

Two children are among the 27 people who died in a horror multi-vehicle collision on the N1 in Mookgopong outside Modimolle, Limpopo, on Friday.

Four people survived the crash and were taken to various hospitals for medical treatment, said police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

"At about 14:30, a truck that was carrying cement was travelling along the N1 South when it lost control [and veered into] the other lane facing the oncoming traffic [and] collided with four motor vehicles," she said.

READ: 'More than 20 people' killed in horror crash in Limpopo

"A 22-seater Mercedes Benz and Nissan NP200 caught fire on impact."

Police are as yet unable to determine the exact cause of the accident; however, Limpopo department of transport spokesperson Matome Moremi Taueatsoala told News24 that the truck driver lost control after the vehicle's front tyre burst.

A case of culpable homicide is being investigated.

The process of identifying the deceased is still underway.

