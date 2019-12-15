 

PICS: Investigation launched after pile of headless sharks are found dumped on Cape Town beach

2019-12-15 20:31
(Photo: Yusuf Abramjee via Twitter)

Dozens of headless sharks were found dumped on Strandfontein beach in Cape Town on Sunday morning. 

According to Cape of Good Hope SPCA, the sharks were found with their heads, dorsal fins and tails severely injured. The SPCA said it had received a call to respond to the area from Law Enforcement and City of Cape Town officials earlier in the day.

The team's inspectors arrived on scene and found the sharks laying on the shore, SPCA said in a Facebook post.

It added that the circumstances surrounding the incident were being investigated.

According to City of Cape Town's Safety and Security spokesperson Wayne Dyason, the SPCA was alerted about the fish around 09:00 and were identified a deep water shark species.

The SPCA has cautioned that shark fins are targets for poachers. The fins sell at a high price and are also used delicacies overseas, according to the society. 

Compiled by Sesona Ngqakamba

WATCH | 'No one will sell Eskom under our watch' - Malema says EFF will take to streets to defend SOEs

2019-12-15 19:58

