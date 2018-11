The house of a DA councillor in Johannesburg has been burnt to the ground, and there are suspicions of foul play, the party said on Thursday.

The vast majority of councillor Vinay Choonie's possessions and valuables were destroyed, city council chief whip Kevin Wax said in a statement.

"The caucus is rallying around the councillor in this time of need, providing much needed interim support, comfort, and supplies," he said.

Wax said, with the support of the Office of the Speaker of Council, a thorough assessment was currently underway, and a formal case had been opened.

The house of councillor Vinay Choonie lies in ruins. (Supplied)

"Due to the nature of threats received against Councillor Choonie, the City’s Group Forensic and Investigation Service will also conduct a review of the situation," he said.

"The councillor is an upstanding member of our caucus who goes above-and-beyond his role as a ward councillor. His passion for good, clean governance is exemplary.

"Irrespective of our political views and affiliations, we call on all councillors, City officials, and residents to remain united, open and tolerant. In the name of furthering the best interests of our communities, let us stand together during these challenging hours," Wax added.

