PICS | Light plane crashes in Springs during training flight

Two people were injured when a light aircraft crashed in Olympia Road, Dal Fouche in Springs, Ekhurhuleni, on Monday morning.

According to Pieter Rudolph, senior district manager of emergency planning at the City of Ekhurhuleni, the aircraft's two occupants - an instructor and a learner pilot - sustained minor injuries in the crash.

"They were not seriously injured and were taken to nearby hospitals by ambulance," Rudolph told News24.

"The scene of the accident is under control and has been stabilised. We are awaiting the arrival of the South African Civil Aviation Authority to investigate the scene."

According to Rudolph, there is an airfield and a number of aviation schools nearby.

William Tladi, spokesperson for Ekhuruleni emergency services, told News24 he was on his way to the scene of the crash.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said paramedics responded to the scene at 06:58 on Monday morning.

"When medics arrived on the scene, they found a single engine light aircraft with substantial damage on the centre median," Herbst said.

"The patients, both males, had sustained minor to moderate injuries and were treated on scene before being transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment."













A light aircraft crashed in Springs on Monday morning. (Supplied)























