PICS: Luxury Cape Town guest house on fire, guests evacuated

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a four-star guest house in Cape Town.

The fire at the Ruslamere Guesthouse in Langeberg Road, Durbanville, broke out in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

"The fire broke out just after 05:30 and our vehicles responded," Jermaine Carelse, media spokesperson for City of Cape Town Fire Service told News24.

There were several firefighting vehicles on the scene as the team battled the blaze that was threatening to consume the guest house.

"We have 29 staff, eight firefighting appliances, tanks and water tankers; a rescue vehicle and BA [breathing apparatus] vehicle on the scene," said Carelse.

No injuries

He said that there were no reported injuries and that everyone had been accounted for.

The kitchen and reception area were among the rooms destroyed.

"On the upper floor, two offices, a bedroom and a bathroom are destroyed," Carelse added.

Her said it was still too early to assess the cause of the fire, or the extent of the damage, but an inspector was on site to investigate whether the building would be safe once the flames had been doused.

"There will also obviously be an investigation with the insurance company," Carelse added.

Ruslamere also hosts conferences and has 49 luxury rooms and suites.

This is a developing story.

