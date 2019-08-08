 

PICS: Man allegedly tried to smuggle R1.7m in cash in his car boot into Botswana

2019-08-08 18:49

Ntwaagae Seleka

Nicolas Fouche. (Supplied)

A 24-year-old man appeared in court on Thursday for allegedly attempting to smuggle R1.75m in undeclared cash into Botswana.

Nicolas Fouche was stopped at the Stockport border gate in Limpopo on Wednesday and the cash was found in the boot of the car he was travelling in, said police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

"Members attached to the said border post were busy with their daily routine duties when the suspect arrived, intending to cross the border into Botswana. When searching his rented vehicle, they discovered a bag full of bank notes in the boot."

Fouche appeared in the Lephalale Magistrate's Court on a charge of money laundering.

He was expected to apply for bail next week.

Mojapelo said investigations into the origin of the money had already begun.

