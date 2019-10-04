 

PICS | Man arrested in Cape Town with 'two big bags filled with mandrax', drugs worth R7.8m

2019-10-04 12:14

Kaveel Singh

A 39-year-old man was arrested for possession of over R7m worth of drugs in Bellville, Cape Town. (Photo Supplied: SAPS/Captain Piet Smit)

A 39-year-old man in Cape Town has been arrested in possession of what police believe to be drugs worth R7m, as well as ammunition.

On Friday, police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said a covert Crime Intelligence operation led to the arrest on Thursday afternoon.

Van Wyk said Crime Intelligence officials, the Special Task Force, Flying Squad and provincial detectives stopped the man at a business park in Brackenfell and searched his black BMW.

"This search led to the discovery of two big bags filled with mandrax tablets in the boot of the vehicle. Further investigation resulted in the searching of three premises in Stikland, Brackenfell and Kraaifontein, where various bags containing drugs and ammunition were recovered."

The man was allegedly found in possession of a substantial quantity of mandrax tablets, tik and ammunition.

The estimated street value of the drugs was R7.8m, according to Van Wyk.

The man is expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrates' Court on charges of dealing in drugs, possession of drugs and illegal possession of ammunition.

Man bust with mandrax, drugs worth R7.8m

(Photo Supplied: SAPS/Captain Piet Smit)

(Photo Supplied: SAPS/Captain Piet Smit)

(Photo Supplied: SAPS/Captain Piet Smit)

(Photo Supplied: SAPS/Captain Piet Smit)

(Photo Supplied: SAPS/Captain Piet Smit)

(Photo Supplied: SAPS/Captain Piet Smit)

(Photo Supplied: SAPS/Captain Piet Smit)


Read more on:    cape town  |  narcotics  |  crime
