PICS | Man ends up in tree after being flung from bakkie

A man was flung into a tree when he lost control of his bakkie. (Supplied)

A man was flung from his bakkie and landed up in a tree when he lost control of the vehicle on the M7 Durban-bound near the Winston Churchill off-ramp on Sunday at around 14:30.

According to Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson, paramedics arrived on the scene "to find chaos".

PICS | 9 dead as Toyota bakkie, Avanza collide in Limpopo



A bakkie had somehow lost control before rolling down a side embankment.

"As the bakkie was rolling, the three occupants were all ejected from the vehicle," Jamieson said.

"The driver was found stuck up a tree with moderate injuries."

The Durban Fire Department, assisted by the community and Rescue Care Paramedics, had to use a ladder to get to the patient before bringing him down to safety.

"One passenger had sustained critical injuries and was found lying in the slow lane. Advanced life support paramedics placed the man on a manual ventilator on the scene. The three occupants, once stabilised, were transported to the Lenmed Ethekwini Hospital and Heart Centre for the urgent care that they required."

The events leading up to the collision is unknown; however, the SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further.











A man was flung into a tree when he lost control of his bakkie. (Supplied)



