 

PICS: Man survives 10m cliff fall at popular Garden Route surf spot

2019-08-11 19:01

Jenna Etheridge

The man treated by EMS paramedics and Fire and Rescue Services paramedics. (Supplied)

A man is in a serious but stable condition after falling off a rocky cliff face at Victoria Bay, near George on the Garden Route, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said on Sunday.

The man's girlfriend had raised the alarm on Saturday afternoon, alerting local surfers who investigated and then reported to the NSRI, said spokesperson Craig Lambinon.

"While responding to the scene it was confirmed that a male had fallen down rocks and he was not in the water but injured at the foot of a cliff face in a gully near to the water's edge," he said.

A private doctor, who was on holiday and happened to be in the area at the time, was found assisting the injured 30-year-old.

Lambinon said it appeared he had slipped and fallen over the edge of the rocks, falling approximately 10 metres.

NSRI assisted paramedics and fire and rescue crews on the scene.

"The EMS/AMS Skymed rescue helicopter was activated to assist with the patient extrication from the barely accessible terrain," Lambinon said.

The man was secured onto a specialised stretcher and airlifted out of the gully to a hospital.

He was expected to make a full recovery.

The NSRI commended the doctor who assisted, as well as the cooperation between the joint emergency services.

Patient casualty evacuated following cliff fall

R400 000 Daily Lotto jackpot split among three winners 2019-08-10 21:29
