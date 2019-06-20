 

PICS: Man's body split in two after stepping in front of train near Fish Hoek

2019-06-20 11:25

Riaan Grobler

(Supplied: Erika van Breda)

(Supplied: Erika van Breda)

A man's body was split in two when he stepped in front of a train near the old Clovelly train station in Fish Hoek in the Western Cape on Wednesday.

According to Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott, the 45-year-old man stepped in front of the train at 13:50.

"The circumstances of the incident [are] consistent with suicide and Fish Hoek SAPS (SA Police Service) opened an inquest docket to investigate such," Scott told News24.

A warrant officer based at the Fish Hoek police station confirmed the incident, but told News24 he could not divulge any information.

"An inquest docket has been opened and we are still trying to get hold of the man's family," he said.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana also confirmed the incident, saying police are investigating.

Covered body next to Metrorail train

(Supplied: Erika van Breda)

Covered body next to Metrorail train

(Supplied: Erika van Breda)

Covered body next to Metrorail train

(Supplied: Erika van Breda)

cape town  |  accidents
