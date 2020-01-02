 

PICS: MEC calls for investigation after 4 KZN municipality vehicles burned

2020-01-02 17:34

Kaveel Singh

Four vehicles from Ndwedwe Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal were burnt on Thursday. (Supplied, Cogta)

Four vehicles from Ndwedwe Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal were burnt on Thursday. (Supplied, Cogta)

KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Sipho Hlomuka has called for an investigation after a fire destroyed four vehicles belonging to the Ndwedwe municipality.

"We are very concerned by this incident. The destruction of municipal assets which are meant to bring services to our communities is very unfortunate," Hlomuka said on Thursday.

He said reports received by the department indicated that security guards had seen smoke coming from the municipality parking bays at 06:00.

"They went to investigate and found four municipal vehicles burning. In this incident, two of the vehicles were destroyed, while others were partially damaged."

Hlomuka called for a "speedy investigation" into the cause of the fire.



Four vehicles from Ndwedwe Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal were burnt on Thursday. (Supplied, Cogta)

"Since the circumstances around the cause of this fire are not clear, we have directed the municipality to ensure that this incident is properly investigated and that appropriate actions are taken should it be found that it was arson," he said.

Meanwhile, Hlomuka also deployed disaster management teams to Estcourt, where a hail storm struck Phumleni and Kwaganguve on Wednesday, damaging more than 100 houses.

He said reports received indicated that four people had been treated for minor injuries by emergency services.



Four vehicles from Ndwedwe Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal were burnt on Thursday. (Supplied, Cogta)

"We have deployed our teams to assist the local authority in dealing with this incident. Currently, assessments of the extent of the damage are being done by our teams and the roll-out of disaster relief has commenced. This includes the provision of plastic sheeting, food and blankets," said Hlomuka.



Four vehicles from Ndwedwe Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal were burnt on Thursday. (Supplied, Cogta)

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
