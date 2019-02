A Mini Cooper went over a cliff near Bakoven in Cape Town. (Supplied)

A Mini Cooper went over a cliff near Bakoven in Cape Town this week, smashing into the rocks below.

It took about an hour and a half to recover the vehicle on Wednesday morning, with curious bystanders gathering above.

The accident took place at around 07:30, according to a bystander.

Urban Towing owner Chris Olieslager, who was responsible for the recovery, said that the particular stretch of road on the Atlantic Seaboard was unforgiving.

He had seen quite a few vehicles suffer a similar fate and said that there had been many fatalities at that location.

"It's a bad spot, and especially at night, or in winter when the mist comes in."

Precarious recovery

Olieslager said the driver had emerged unscathed.

(Supplied)



Planning these precarious recoveries involved experienced towers checking what vehicle was involved, keeping staff safe and ensuring any protected plant or animal species were not affected, he said.



"We usually use various vehicles to recover it, pull it, and get it out as quickly as possible. We arrange with traffic [police] to assist us in blocking the road while we get into position."

(Supplied)

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said they were aware of a collision at that location, but that no official report had been made by any party involved.



She said police had arrived on the scene and were met by paramedics and the towing company.

(Supplied)

"Apparently the driver was taken to hospital by ambulance and her family were on scene to arrange recovery of the vehicle."

(Supplied)