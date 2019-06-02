 

PICS: Motorists cautioned after at least 4 trucks reportedly torched on N3 in KZN

2019-06-02 13:45

Correspondent

A burnt truck on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal. (Supplied)

A burnt truck on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Motorists have been cautioned to plan their trips along the N3 toll concession road after reports that at least four trucks were burnt in KwaZulu-Natal overnight.

Officials confirmed at least four heavy goods vehicles were torched in the vicinity of Mooi River, Frere and Pietermaritzburg on Saturday night and into Sunday morning, East Coast Radio reported.

"In the light of recent disruptive protests, incidents of criminality and attempts to obstruct the free flow of traffic on some of our country's major transport networks, including the N3 toll route, N3 toll concession (N3TC) strongly advises road users to avoid night time travel, if at all possible.

"It is advisable to rather plan long distance trips during daylight hours," said N3TC's commercial manager Con Roux in a statement on Sunday.

Freeways within the N3TC's authority have since been cleared on Sunday - between Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal and Heidelberg in Gauteng. Other traffic around Pietermaritzburg towards Gauteng had been affected.

Roux said that disruptive actions aimed at the trucking industry were often "opportunistic and unpredictable and mostly occur under the cover of darkness".

It was also not limited to a specific area, location or route.

Motorists taking that route were advised to contact the N3TC's 24-hour helpline on 0800 63 4357 before embarking, and were requested to report suspicious behaviour to the same number.

KwaZulu-Natal police were collating information on the various incidents around the province at the time of writing. This article will be updated upon receipt of the information.

"South Africa's road network forms the backbone of our economy. All support to help us ensure that our roads remain as safe as possible is appreciated," Roux added.

A burnt truck on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal. (Supplie

A burnt truck on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal. (Supplie

(Images supplied)

Elsewhere in the country, a 50-year-old truck driver suffered serious burn wounds after his truck was petrol bombed along the N1 roughly 10km outside of Touws River in the Western Cape.

READ: Truck driver suffers serious burn wounds after N1 petrol bombing

He and his brother was treated by paramedics on scene and later rushed to Mediclinic Worcester for further care.

Western Cape police confirmed that cases of attempted murder and malicious damage to property were opened for investigation. No arrests have been made.

Read more on:    western cape  |  kwazulu-natal  |  trucks burnt  |  truck drivers
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Truck driver suffers serious burn wounds after N1 petrol bombing

2019-06-02 13:00

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Two Daily Lotto players just got R250 000 richer! 2019-06-01 21:30 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 