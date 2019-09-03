PICS | N2 in Cape Town closed following cash-in-transit shootout with cops

The scene of a cash-in-transit heist on the N2 near Cape Town. (Twitter)

The N2 near Cape Town was closed on Tuesday morning following a cash-in-transit heist near the Kramat Road bridge on Monday night.

"There was a shootout between the robbers and police," Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa told News24. One of the robbers was taken into custody.

According to Africa, the incident took place at around 22:00.

The target of the heist was a Fidelity Security group van. There were three vehicles involved, he said. Pictures of the busted-up van circulated on Twitter on Monday night.

Africa urged motorists travelling to Cape Town from Somerset West and Strand to use alternative routes.

Google Maps data showed very slow moving traffic on the N2 near Kramat Road on Tuesday morning.



According to police crime stats data, there were 386 cash-in-transit heists in 2008/2009 and 238 in 2017/2018. However, this represents an increase of 86 incidents over the number in 2016/2017.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo told News24 that a statement regarding the incident would be issued on Tuesday morning.

This information will be added once received.

The scene of the cash-in-transit shootout on the N2 near Cape Town. (Twitter)

