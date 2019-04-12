 

PICS: New leash on life for 52 dogs rescued from Bloem horror house

2019-04-12 12:54

Tammy Petersen

Fifty-two dogs may get a new leash on life after being rescued by the SPCA in Bloemfontein.

The animals, most of them deformed, were rescued from horrendous living conditions at a house in Springfontein, the Bloemfontein SPCA said on Friday.

The animal welfare organisation removed a total of 60 dogs from the property last week after responding to an anonymous complaint that its owner gave it sleeping tablets so they could die before contracting the highly contagious parvovirus.

The woman, in her 40s, appeared to not be financially able to cater for the animals' medical needs and fed the dogs mieliepap instead of proper dog food.

Bloemfontein SPCA inspector Duán Matthee in a statement said the inbreeding among the dogs was so bad that many were deformed. A few had extra toes, while others had misshapen heads.

Initially, some of the dogs were thought to be already dead.

Abused dogs rescued from house of horror

Abused dogs rescued from house of horror

"It was truly a sad state of affairs. There was dog excrement everywhere. It was so dirty," Matthee said.

According to him, up to ten dogs of mixed sexes were kept in a single room, resulting in them continuously breeding.

Abused dogs rescued from house of horror

"When I opened the door of a cupboard a dog jumped out. We found another dog trapped inside the base of a bed. Another dog was kept in a small space full of spiderwebs behind a cupboard in a corner of a room."

Matthee said some of the animals suffered from severe mange and eye infections.

Abused dogs rescued from house of horror

"For us, it was very bad. There were a lot of puppies and with time they started to die one by one due to the parvovirus."

Eight of the confiscated dogs have died while the 52 survivors were being kept at the Bloemfontein SPCA premises.

A case of animal cruelty will be opened against the dog owner, the organisation confirmed.

It is appealing for donations to assist with the dogs' medical costs and care. Contact them on 051 447 3801.

Abused dogs rescued from house of horror

team members from the bloemfontein spca
(The Bloemfontein SPCA team rescued the dogs)

*All images supplied by Bloemfontein SPCA

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    spca  |  bloemfontein  |  animals
NEXT ON NEWS24X

DA wants EFF, Cape Party, GOOD posters replaced in the Western Cape

2019-04-12 12:23

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Big payout for tonight's Daily Lotto winner 2019-04-11 21:33 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 