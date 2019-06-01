 

PICS: Newly launched train in collision in Mamelodi, 50 injured

2019-06-01 21:19

Poloko Tau

A train and a tamping machine collide in Mamelodi. (Supplied)

Metrorail has confirmed a collision between two trains which has left a number of people injured near Mamelodi in Pretoria.

"What we know at the moment is that one of our recently-launched trains was involved in a collision at Eerste Fabriek station in Mamelodi. It appears that a tamping machine had rolled into a Metrorail train," said Metrorail spokesperson, Lillian Mofokeng.

A tamping machine rolls on wheels like a train and is used to tamp the track ballast under the railway track.

"I am on my way to the scene but reports earlier were that about eight people were injured in the accident," Mofokeng said.

Bestcare Ambulance Service spokesperson, Xander Loubser, was among the paramedics who responded to the scene.

He said 50 patients were attended to. From that number, he said 39 sustained slight injuries while the other 11 were treated for serious injuries.

"There were no critical injuries or fatalities on the scene," Loubser said.

train, tamping machine, mamelodi

(Images supplied)

Read more on:    metrorail  |  pretoria  |  accidents
