PICS: Nine killed, 27 injured in horror crash in Limpopo

The grim process of identifying nine people who were killed in an accident when a bakkie allegedly tried to overtake another vehicle on a road outside Mokopane has begun, Limpopo police said on Sunday.

Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the crash happened at about 20:30 near Rafiri Village when a bakkie crashed into a Toyota Quantum.

"Subsequently, another Toyota Quantum and a Mercedes Benz sedan were also involved," said Ngoepe.

(Supplied)

A massive emergency response was scrambled, along with the Zebediela police. Seven people were confirmed dead at the scene, while two more were certified dead on arrival at a local hospital.

Twenty seven people were seriously injured. They were taken to different hospitals for further treatment.

(Supplied)

Police are investigating.





