 

PICS: Nine killed, 27 injured in horror crash in Limpopo

2019-08-25 10:20

Jenni Evans

(Supplied)

(Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The grim process of identifying nine people who were killed in an accident when a bakkie allegedly tried to overtake another vehicle on a road outside Mokopane has begun, Limpopo police said on Sunday. 

Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the crash happened at about 20:30 near Rafiri Village when a bakkie crashed into a Toyota Quantum.

"Subsequently, another Toyota Quantum and a Mercedes Benz sedan were also involved," said Ngoepe.

Rafiri

(Supplied)

A massive emergency response was scrambled, along with the Zebediela police. Seven people were confirmed dead at the scene, while two more were certified dead on arrival at a local hospital. 

Twenty seven people were seriously injured. They were taken to different hospitals for further treatment. 

Rafiri

(Supplied)

Police are investigating.


GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android or iPhone.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    limpopo  |  accident
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Security guard accidentally shoots himself in the leg at KZN taxi rank

2019-08-25 09:56

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: One winner takes it all! 2019-08-24 21:39 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 