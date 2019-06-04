 

PICS: One dead in fatal N1 head-on collision

2019-06-04 10:46

Ethan van Diemen

The vehicle involved in the collision burnt out (Photo: Supplied)

A man has been killed in a head-on collision after his bakkie crashed into a bus on the N1 near the Montagu turnoff in the Western Cape on Tuesday.

Western Cape traffic chief, Kenny Africa said: "Early this morning, between Touws River and De Doorns at the Montagu turnoff at the N1, we had a head-on collision between a passenger bus and a bakkie.

"The bakkie burnt out completely and the driver of the bakkie also died in this crash. The N1 is still closed for traffic but we've got a stop-go situation and we will do everything in our power to reopen the road as soon as possible."

Motorists are encouraged to find alternative routes. 

Emergency response teams work around the bus (Photo: Supplied)

The bus involved in the collision (Photo: Supplied)

The remains of the bakkie (Photo: Supplied)

The bakkie burnt out. The driver was fatally wounded in the accident. (Photo: Supplied)

cape town  |  accidents
R500 000 in the bag for one Daily Lotto player 2019-06-03 21:24
