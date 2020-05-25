 

PICS | One dead, three seriously injured as building wall collapses in KZN

2020-05-25 13:08

Kaveel Singh

One person has died after a retaining wall collapsed at a construction site in Inanda, Durban. -Supplied: Paul Herbst, IPSS

One person has died after a retaining wall collapsed at a construction site in Inanda, Durban. -Supplied: Paul Herbst, IPSS

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

One person was killed when a building wall collapsed in the Inanda area, north of Durban, on Monday, KwaZulu-Natal paramedic services say.

IPSS spokesperson Paul Herbst said three other people had been critically injured at the construction site when a retaining wall collapsed.

"A structural collapse has taken place. The building has been under construction at the moment and one of the retaining walls has collapsed. Currently we have one deceased and three patients that have sustained critical injuries."

READ | Durban man killed after wall he was working on collapsed

A police search and rescue unit and the fire department were also on scene, he said.

One person has died after a retaining wall collaps

One person has died after a retaining wall collaps

One person has died after a retaining wall collaps

The building was under construction when the wall collapsed (Supplied: Paul Herbst, IPSS)

Read more on:    durban  |  accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Covid-19: SA government's online coronavirus portal

2020-03-27 10:36

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Mkhize vs Gray - politicking in lab coats and Ramaphosa's teetering foot soldiers
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Epping 17:09 PM
Road name: N7 Both Ways

Both Ways
Cape Town 17:04 PM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players 2020-05-24 21:34 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 