PICS | One killed, five injured in KZN car accident

One person was killed, and five others injured, after the driver of the bakkie they were travelling in lost control while exiting the R614 in Bhamsela, northern KwaZulu-Natal.



According to paramedics, the bakkie veered off the road while taking a bend and collided with a cement structure in a sugar cane field on Wednesday.

"Two passengers sustained critical injuries and (three) moderate. One passenger sustained a fatal injury," IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said in a statement.

"IPSS Medical Rescue paramedics, with the assistance of Lenmed paramedics, worked together to stabilise the injured, before being transported to various facilities," Herbst added.

(Supplied: IPSS Medical Rescue)



