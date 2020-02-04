 

PICS | Only shell left of HIV support centre burnt down by protesting UKZN students

2020-02-04 12:11

Dramatic photos show the extent of the damage to the HIV and Aids support centre at the University of KwaZulu-Natal's Howard College campus.

Students burnt the building housing the centre during protests on Monday afternoon. Students are protesting over historical debt.

UKZN spokesperson Ashton Bodrick at the time on Monday said security would be further bolstered.

On Tuesday, a new communication from the university said that in view of the ongoing disruptions, the academic programme on all campuses would be suspended until Friday, February 7.

The academic programme will resume on Monday, February 10.

"The decision to suspend academic activities was taken in the best interests of the University," the statement said.

*This gallery story has been updated.

READ MORE from Monday's story | Protests continue unabated at UKZN as buildings are set alight

Student protesters burnt down the HIV and Aids support centre at the UKZN Howard College campus. (Photo By Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)




