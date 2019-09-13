PICS | Patients, staff evacuated as fire guts parts of Mitchells Plain Day Hospital

Patients and staff at the Mitchells Plain Day Hospital were evacuated on Friday morning after a fire broke out, the City of Cape Town's fire and rescue services said.

"We currently have six firefighting appliances, a rescue vehicle [and] an aerial appliance with a total of 28 staff on scene," said spokesperson Jermaine Carelse .



"The quick reaction time of the fire crews resulted in the fire being contained to the theater section of the hospital."

The fire was brought under control just before 14:30.

"It will take a considerable time to extinguish the fire and ensure that the area is safe."

Photos showed that a section of roof had been destroyed and many rooms were gutted.

(Photo: Supplied)