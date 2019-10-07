PICS | Pilot killed when aircraft crashes into garage of Vryburg house

The Piper aircraft crashed between two houses after hitting the garage wall of one of the properties. (Supplied, SAPS)

A culpable homicide investigation is under way after a pilot was killed and a passenger injured when a light aircraft crashed in Huhudi, near Vryburg, North West police said on Monday.

Police spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane said the Piper aircraft hurtled between two houses after hitting the garage wall of one of the properties in Isaac Peloeng Street at about 17:00 on Sunday.

No one on the ground was injured when the plane crashed in Huhudi, near Vryburg on Sunday. (Supplied, SAPS)

"According to information available at this stage, a 30-year-old pilot was declared dead on the scene whereas his passenger/crew was injured and transported to hospital. No one got injured on the ground during the crash," Tselanyane said.

"The families of the two affected residences were advised to vacate their houses for safety reasons pending removal of the wreckage."

The aircraft was believed to have been flying from Vryburg to Pretoria.

Tselanyane said the cause of the crash was not yet known.

The Civil Aviation Authority was also probing the incident.