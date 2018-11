Cape Town police are asking for assistance to identify two people they believe can help them solve the robbery of the Hillsong Church in Century City last month.

On October 29, two armed men pretending to be making a delivery were let into the church, which is next to the closed theme park Ratanga Junction and major through routes.

They held staff at gunpoint then fled the scene with cash and cellular telephones.

READ: 'Please call security!' - eyewitness details man's cry after Hillsong Church robbery

Footage from CCTV was retrieved and police are hoping the public will assist in locating the men depicted in the images to help with their investigation.

Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut urged anybody who recognises the two to contact detective Constable Masande Majikijela on 079 894 1638 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.



(Supplied)



(Supplied)



(Supplied)