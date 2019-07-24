PICS: Police need your help to trace rape suspects

Police are on the hunt for three men wanted in connection with the rape and hijacking of a 26-year-old woman in Chesterville, KwaZulu-Natal - and they need your help.

According to police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, the armed men accosted the woman and her companion while they were seated in a vehicle in Mahlathi Road on May 25, 2018.

"One of the suspects took control of the vehicle and drove off to a remote area. One suspect dragged the female victim into the bushes and raped her," Gwala said.

"The suspects fled the scene and the victim called for help. She was assisted by members of the public who informed them that they were [in] Dassenhoek."

The incident was reported to the Cato Manor police station before the docket was transferred to the Brighton Beach Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for further investigation.

"The Brighton FCS Unit is making an appeal to members of the community to assist with regards to the whereabouts of the men in the attached identikits," Gwala said.

"They are believed to be in their 30s and can assist in the investigation of the rape and carjacking."

"Anyone with information of their whereabouts is requested to contact Detective Constable Bouverie at the Brighton Beach FCS Unit on 031 451 8059/ 081 046 3162 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111."

Identikits of men sought in relation to rape and carjacking case in Chesterville, KZN. (Supplied)

