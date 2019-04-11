 

PICS: Prieska man's bakkie hit by lightning as he hides during hailstorm

2019-04-11 10:34

Riaan Grobler

The damage to the bakkie after it was struck by lightning.

The damage to the bakkie after it was struck by lightning. (Juan Ungerer/Facebook)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A man from Prieska in the Northern Cape had a close escape when the bakkie he was hiding in during a severe hailstorm was struck by lightning. 

On Monday, Juan Ungerer posted pictures on his Facebook page of the damaged bakkie. There are burn marks on the seats as well as shards of broken glass. The driver side of the vehicle particularly was damaged significantly. 

"I stopped because of the hailstorm, and then lightning struck my bakkie like this! Who can believe it?" he posted. 

Ungerer commented that he was "blessed" (genade) to have survived the ordeal. 

In reaction to the post, his partner, Rina de Vries, wrote: "Tonight I have a new view of gratitude. We are incredibly grateful that you are alive and that you got out of [the bakkie] with only cuts on your hands. Grateful for all the help that arrived so quickly. Love you endlessly." 

Friends of Ungerer reacted with shock and surprise. 

Leaticia Martin wrote: "Wow, that's crazy. Glad you're okay."

René Lotz Basson posted: "Whaaat!! Jeez, cousin, that's rough!" 

According to The Weather Channel, it is a widespread myth that the tyres of a vehicle protect it from lightning.

"In actuality, lightning flows around the outside of a car, and the majority of the current flows from the car's metal cage into the ground below. In essence, a car acts like a mobile Faraday cage."

A Faraday cage or Faraday shield is an enclosure used to block electromagnetic fields. In most cases, this protects occupants of the vehicle. 

Ungerer could not be reached for comment and did not respond to messages. 

bakkie

(Juan Ungerer/Facebook)

bakkie

(Juan Ungerer/Facebook)



bakkie

(Juan Ungerer/Facebook)



bakkie

(Juan Ungerer/Facebook)




NEXT ON NEWS24X

President Ramaphosa asks Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi to respond to Mokgoro inquiry report by Tuesday

2019-04-11 10:32

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Early payday for three players 2019-04-10 21:46 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 