PICS: Prieska man's bakkie hit by lightning as he hides during hailstorm

The damage to the bakkie after it was struck by lightning. (Juan Ungerer/Facebook)

A man from Prieska in the Northern Cape had a close escape when the bakkie he was hiding in during a severe hailstorm was struck by lightning.

On Monday, Juan Ungerer posted pictures on his Facebook page of the damaged bakkie. There are burn marks on the seats as well as shards of broken glass. The driver side of the vehicle particularly was damaged significantly.

"I stopped because of the hailstorm, and then lightning struck my bakkie like this! Who can believe it?" he posted.

Ungerer commented that he was "blessed" (genade) to have survived the ordeal.

In reaction to the post, his partner, Rina de Vries, wrote: "Tonight I have a new view of gratitude. We are incredibly grateful that you are alive and that you got out of [the bakkie] with only cuts on your hands. Grateful for all the help that arrived so quickly. Love you endlessly."

Friends of Ungerer reacted with shock and surprise.

Leaticia Martin wrote: "Wow, that's crazy. Glad you're okay."

René Lotz Basson posted: "Whaaat!! Jeez, cousin, that's rough!"

According to The Weather Channel, it is a widespread myth that the tyres of a vehicle protect it from lightning.



"In actuality, lightning flows around the outside of a car, and the majority of the current flows from the car's metal cage into the ground below. In essence, a car acts like a mobile Faraday cage."

A Faraday cage or Faraday shield is an enclosure used to block electromagnetic fields. In most cases, this protects occupants of the vehicle.

Ungerer could not be reached for comment and did not respond to messages.

(Juan Ungerer/Facebook)

(Juan Ungerer/Facebook)





(Juan Ungerer/Facebook)





(Juan Ungerer/Facebook)









