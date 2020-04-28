 

PICS | Protest over food parcels erupts in Johannesburg

2020-04-28 09:18

Azarrah Karrim

Protest in Johannesburg after community members say they have not received food parcels since start of the lockdown.

Protest in Johannesburg after community members say they have not received food parcels since start of the lockdown. (Supplied/ JMPD)

A protest has erupted at Booysens informal settlement in Eloff Street, Johannesburg, over food parcels, according to Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar.

Community members say they have not received food parcels since the lockdown began and have blocked off the from the Eloff extension.

ALSO READ: Hunger in a time of protests, looting: 'People are looking all over for food'

Protesters say they have not received food parcels since the lockdown started. (Supplied/JMPD)
Protesters at the Eloff extension in Johannesburg have blocked the road. (Supplied/JMPD)

This is a developing story.

Read more on:    jmpd  |  johannesburg  |  protests  |  lockdown
