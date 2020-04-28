PICS | Protest over food parcels erupts in Johannesburg

Protest in Johannesburg after community members say they have not received food parcels since start of the lockdown. (Supplied/ JMPD)

A protest has erupted at Booysens informal settlement in Eloff Street, Johannesburg, over food parcels, according to Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar.



Community members say they have not received food parcels since the lockdown began and have blocked off the from the Eloff extension.

