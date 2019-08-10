 

PICS: Romanian crewman evacuated off crude oil tanker near Durban

2019-08-10 22:03

Correspondent

The Airborne Sea Rescue team following the patient evacuation operation on Friday morning in Durban.

The Airborne Sea Rescue team following the patient evacuation operation on Friday morning in Durban. (Supplied)

A crewman on a Romanian ship was on Friday admitted to hospital after being evacuated off a crude oil tanker about six nautical miles off-shore of the Port of Durban, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said.

Durban station commander André Fletcher said the 46-year-old patient had suffered a medical emergency.

He had been airlifted to hospital in a serious but stable condition for further medical treatment.

NSRI Durban rescue swimmers, Netcare 911 paramedics and an SA Air Force flight team in a SA Air Force 15 Squadron Oryx helicopter carried out the operation.


A crewman on a Romanian ship being evacuated off a

A crewman on a Romanian ship being evacuated off a crude oil tanker on Friday


