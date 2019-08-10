PICS: Romanian crewman evacuated off crude oil tanker near Durban

The Airborne Sea Rescue team following the patient evacuation operation on Friday morning in Durban. (Supplied)

A crewman on a Romanian ship was on Friday admitted to hospital after being evacuated off a crude oil tanker about six nautical miles off-shore of the Port of Durban, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said.

Durban station commander André Fletcher said the 46-year-old patient had suffered a medical emergency.

He had been airlifted to hospital in a serious but stable condition for further medical treatment.

NSRI Durban rescue swimmers, Netcare 911 paramedics and an SA Air Force flight team in a SA Air Force 15 Squadron Oryx helicopter carried out the operation.









A crewman on a Romanian ship being evacuated off a crude oil tanker on Friday

