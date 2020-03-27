PICS | SA's streets empty as the 21-day lockdown starts

As South Africa enters Day 1 of the national lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus, streets across the country are empty.
Many South Africans have stayed home in compliance with President Cyril Ramaphosa's order.
LIVE | First two coronavirus deaths in SA reported as cases hit 1 000
It is illegal to venture out, unless you have a specific medical, food or urgent need covered under the regulations published by the government.
Google Maps on Friday morning revealed clear roads in major centres that would normally be locked up with traffic.
On Friday, the first two deaths from Covid-19 were reported, as infections passed the 1 000 mark.
News24 reporters have taken to the streets to get a sense of what is happening.
- Compiled by Duncan Alfreds
