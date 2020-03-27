PICS | SA's streets empty as the 21-day lockdown starts

As South Africa enters Day 1 of the national lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus, streets across the country are empty.

Many South Africans have stayed home in compliance with President Cyril Ramaphosa's order.

LIVE | First two coronavirus deaths in SA reported as cases hit 1 000

It is illegal to venture out, unless you have a specific medical, food or urgent need covered under the regulations published by the government.

Google Maps on Friday morning revealed clear roads in major centres that would normally be locked up with traffic.

On Friday, the first two deaths from Covid-19 were reported, as infections passed the 1 000 mark.

News24 reporters have taken to the streets to get a sense of what is happening.

Just stopped at the first roadblock I’ve seen in Tshwane CBD. Police are pulling over vehicles to check up on people’s movements on day 1 of the lockdown #SAlockdown (@AlexMitchley) pic.twitter.com/lN9lvvgDgS — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) March 27, 2020

Its deathly quiet outside ?@orlandopirates?’ ?@OrlandoStadium? on Klipspruit Valley Rd, Soweto. Some movement of cars, the sound roosters clearing their throats, and the wind. Otherwise, nothing. ??. (@PieterDuToit) pic.twitter.com/Ho7VvIAV9l — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) March 27, 2020

Sipho Khuzwayo, a Durban homeless man says he was told they would get help outside the Exhibition Centre. The homeless are still being screened before apparently moving to secure locations around the city. #21daysLockdownSA #SAlockdown @News24 (@kaveels) pic.twitter.com/Yk0efZQnWH — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) March 27, 2020

Pretoria is quiet this morning, there are a few cars on the roads and there is still movement in the CBD. Not many people at Paul Kruger Square. No soldiers spotted yet #SAlockdown (@AlexMitchley) pic.twitter.com/d2DyrBhWos — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) March 27, 2020

Main Reef Rd, one of Johannesburg’s most important arteries. Lockdown Day 1, Johannesburg. ?? (@PieterDuToit) pic.twitter.com/rV71K86tQ4 — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) March 27, 2020

Perth Rd, on the way to and from Soweto, normally chock-a-block with taxis, cars and Rea Vaya buses. Lockdown, Day 1, Johannesburg. ?? (@PieterDuToit) pic.twitter.com/CvjIwRJ9Uv — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) March 27, 2020

High visibility of police and traffic vehicles on CTown CBD streets. #LockdownSA (@ChazPrez) pic.twitter.com/vdSsUDst6M — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) March 27, 2020

Food stores open in CTown CBD. Police officers and those leaving night shift seen doing supply runs. #LockdownSA (@ChazPrez) pic.twitter.com/mLp9dnSpJG — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) March 27, 2020

Informal traders' spots deserted, security guards controlling movement of people into Golden Acre precinct. #LockdownSA (@ChazPrez) pic.twitter.com/rY5dmhJCtK — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) March 27, 2020

Sipho Mtolo from @CleanerJoburg, with a big smile, doing his job on Day 1 of the national lockdown. Outside the Bree St taxi rank in Johannesburg. (@PieterDuToit) pic.twitter.com/miMjRAnLZP — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) March 27, 2020

Weekday hustle and bustle no longer present in CTown CBD. Very few people on streets. #LocksownSA (@ChazPrez) pic.twitter.com/0nR34OZDir — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) March 27, 2020

A lone car with the Johannesburg CBD in the background. Lockdown Day 1. ?? (@PieterDuToit) pic.twitter.com/qXaNv0NlS9 — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) March 27, 2020

A ?@CityofJoburgZA? Rea Vaya bus with a sprinkling of commuters, some wearing masks, in Empire Rd, Johannesburg. ?? (@PieterDuToit) pic.twitter.com/316NK8iVS4 — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) March 27, 2020

Streets getting emptier as the Johannesburg approaches. Lockdown Day 1. ?? (@PieterDuToit) pic.twitter.com/HLSwSjSM3T — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) March 27, 2020

Hillbrow, Johannesburg, with the sounds of delivery trucks, taxis, pedestrians and commuters below. Fewer cars, but many people out in the street. Lockdown, Day 1. ?? (@PieterDuToit) pic.twitter.com/AA1N7onLrT — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) March 27, 2020

Man exercising on the roof of The Florence apartment building in Hillbrow. Lockdown, Day 1. ??. (@PieterDuToit) pic.twitter.com/ildN1VJoRH — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) March 27, 2020

The flame of democracy at the Constitutional Court (?@ConCourtSA?) has been extinguished...hopefully not a portent of things to come...?? (@PieterDuToit) pic.twitter.com/03oMWRvkLZ — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) March 27, 2020

- Compiled by Duncan Alfreds

