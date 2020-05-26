 

PICS | Snow lands in the Western Cape as cold front bites parts of the country

2020-05-26 14:29
Matroosberg area. (Matroosberg Reserve, Facebook)

Matroosberg area. (Matroosberg Reserve, Facebook)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Bitterly cold temperatures and snowfall have hit certain parts of the country on Tuesday as a cold front moves in.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) last week issued a special advisory for the cold front and snow, expected to hit the Northern and Western Cape provinces.

In the statement by the meteorological service, "the mountains of the Western Cape and the extreme south-western areas of the Northern Cape are about to experience the first snow of 2020".

The cold front started setting in on Sunday.

On Tuesday, using their official Twitter account, the weather service shared some photos which had been uploaded by members of the public who had captured, in particular, the snowfall.

READ | Snowfall expected in Eastern, Western Cape provinces on Tuesday

The service had earlier warned: "Communities living in the extreme south-western areas of the Western Cape should also brace themselves for a combination of cold, strong gusty winds as well as moderate rainfall."

On Tuesday, snowfall was expected to spread to the central and northern interior of the Eastern Cape, while "bitterly cold daytime temperatures" set over the interior, including the Cape provinces, Free State and southern KwaZulu-Natal.

Gauteng also braced for a cold front on Tuesday.

According to the SAWS, "temperatures are expected to recover gradually over the Cape provinces from Wednesday onwards, although widespread morning frost could also be expected over the interior areas".

Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Read more on:    weather
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Coronavirus: Dlamini-Zuma, Mkhize double down on cigarette ban

2020-05-26 14:25

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Feisty farewell: Snake gives handler a fright before being set free
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players 2020-05-25 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 