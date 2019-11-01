PICS | Special rescue for man who fell at least 7 floors in Durban CBD

A specialised rescue had to be conducted for a Durban man who fell from a high rise building in the CBD. (Garrith Jamieson, Rescue Care)

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the man, who was thought to have fallen seven floors, at least, needed special assistance on the Victoria Embankment.

"He is being rescued by advanced life support paramedics from Rescue Care... He sustained critical injuries and will be transported to hospital."

He said police and Metro Search and Rescue officials watched over the rescue.

Jamieson said the circumstances leading up to the fall were unknown.

"SAPS (the South African Police Service) are on scene to investigate further."