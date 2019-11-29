 

PICS | 'Spider-Man' does incredible handstand on Table Mountain cable car

2019-11-29 12:00

Riaan Grobler

Jeff Ayliffe doing a handstand on a cable car at Table Mountain.

Jeff Ayliffe doing a handstand on a cable car at Table Mountain. (Jacques Marais)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Dressed in a Spider-Man T-shirt, Cape Town media executive Jeff Ayliffe realised a lifelong dream when he did a handstand on top of one of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway cars on Thursday morning. 

"Right at this moment, I'm still trying to absorb this experience. Undoubtedly my most difficult handstand to date, despite a tether, a fall forward was not an option," says Ayliffe on his Facebook page.

"The job of shutting out absolutely everything, and finding a place of total calm, was so rewarding, and to a degree, a life spent dancing with these situations gave me the tools to have made this one special."

This was handstand number 332 for Ayliffe, who has started a diary called #handstand365, where he does a handstand every day of the year in various locations.

'Super stoked'

"I looked the number up. It's an angelic number, that sends positivity, and makes you happy... a number that tells you everything is in order in your life, and that so far, you have done everything right..."

Ayliffe has done handstands on the walls of the Castle of Good Hope, on top of Moses Mabhida Stadium, as well as on water features, a cannon, a food truck, a tractor - pretty much wherever he happens to find himself at any given time. 

The handstand was performed around 06:30, on a narrow beam of the cable car, halfway between the ground station and the mountaintop. 

According to Ayliffe, weather conditions were perfect for the handstand.

"I'm super stoked that I finally bagged the cable car. It's something I've wanted to do for a long time."

Ayliffe was accompanied by Ruan du Preez, who works on the cable car's mechanical components, and photographer Jacques Marais.

Table Mountain Aerial Cableway congratulated Aycliffe on his feat. "An extraordinary handstand on the top of the cable car by Jeff Ayliffe during the #365handstandproject - we reckon this must of been the hardest of them all! Incredible and well done!"

handstand

handstand

Jeff Ayliffe (F) and Ruan du Preez on top of the Table Mountain cable car. (Jeff Ayliffe) 

handstand

handstand

Jeff Ayliffe doing a handstand on a cable car at Table Mountain. (Photos: Jacques Marais - used with permission) 

 

Read more on:    cape town  |  table mountain
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | Cape Town store's staff jive to warm up before Black Friday rush

2019-11-29 11:36

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Cape Town store's staff jive to warm up before Black Friday rush
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Newlands (Cape Town) 12:22 PM
Road name: Main Road Northbound

Northbound
Bellville 12:21 PM
Road name: Voortrekke Road

More traffic reports
Two Daily Lotto players strike it rich 2019-11-28 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 