PICS: Tanker catches fire on N1 near Beyers Naudé offramp

A tanker carrying unknown chemicals caught fire at the BP petrol station next to the Beyers Naudé offramp on the N1 near Randburg on Tuesday evening, Netwerk24 reported.

Johannesburg Metro Police Spokesperson Senior Superintendent Wayne Minnaar reportedly said the incident happened at around 21:45.

Spokesperson for Johannesburg Emergency Services Nana Radebe, reportedly said three fire trucks were on the scene onTuesday night and the fire had been contained.

No one was injured and the cause of the blaze was being investigated.

On July 10, several buildings were destroyed when a truck carrying gas exploded in Worcester in the Western Cape, News24 reported.



Western Cape police chief Kenny Africa told News24 that a biltong shop, Bike Boutique and the Department of Water Works' building were among the premises destroyed in the blaze.

Africa earlier told News24 the explosion happened near the Agri petrol station just after 06:00. It was initially thought that it was a petrol tanker that exploded but it has since been confirmed that the truck was carrying gas.

Spokesperson for the Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka said five buildings and two vehicles (the tanker and a bakkie) were completely destroyed and another four buildings have been partially destroyed.

On July 2, at least 10 people were killed and more than 50 injured in central Nigeria when a petrol tanker crashed off the road and exploded as people gathered fuel, AFP reported.

The truck overturned close to shops as it was travelling through the village of Ahumbe in Benue state on Monday.

Local residents rushed to collect the leaking gasoline but the fuel exploded, causing a blast that tore through the surrounding area.

